William R. Brimfield
Lewisberry - William Russell Brimfield, born September 4, 1949, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
He was born in Cooperstown, New York, at the mouth of the Susquehanna River. As a child, he spent summers at the beach in Ocean Grove, NJ and had deep connection with the ocean his entire life. Being a boy scout also led him to a oneness with nature. As a teenager, he traveled with his mother to Washington D.C to hear Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speak. He took great pride in being a part of this movement as a young man and it translated into an unapologetic sense of justice as an adult.
Bill was an avid outdoors man who loved fishing and hunting. He had a closeness to the seasons. He was a wonderful gardener, and loved to share his bountiful and delicious herbs and vegetables. He was the original organic. If he wanted fish for dinner he would grab his rod, and voila! Sometimes it seemed like he was born in the wrong century. His friends and family lovingly referred to him as "Primitive Bill".
He was a collector and had deep appreciation for antiques, especially Native American artifacts and arrowheads. He knew all the best places to find Indian artifacts and shared his love of treasure hunting with his children and many friends. He could often be found at markets across the county where he would share his antiques with others.
Music was another great passion of Bill's. He was amazing at any instrument he played, and to enjoy a jam session with him was truly something special. He was a great poet and songwriter. His love of music was deep and he shared it with all who would listen.
Bill has touched so many people in so many ways and he will be missed dearly by those that knew and loved him. He was a teacher to us all, a giver, a medicine man, a seeker of truth, pious, magical and beautiful. Most of all he was a FREE man, a highwayman, and he'll be back again.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Charles and Miriam Brimfield. He is survived by his daughter Jessica Brimfield, her husband Joshua Shirey of York; his son Charles Weston Brimfield and wife Amanda of Red Lion; and four grandchildren, Lennon Shirey of York, and Emma, Jacob and Thomas Brimfield of Red Lion.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020