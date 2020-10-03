1/1
William R. Englar
1926 - 2020
William R. Englar

YORK - William "Bob" Englar (March 21, 1926-October 1, 2020) died peacefully at the afternoon of October 1st at the age of 94.

Affectionately known as "Cowboy Bob" and "Blue-Eyed Bobby" lived life to the fullest.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy of 72 ½ years. They traveled the country for decades in their motor home. Visiting Alaska, states throughout the west and many trips to Florida. He had three loving daughters, Karen McMullen and her husband, Don McMullen, Connie Englar and Lori Wynegar and her husband, Shawn Orlowsky; five grandchildren, Tony Innerst, Kelly McMullen, Sean McMullen and Chelsea Donnelly and her husband, TC Donnelly and Mason Pugh and his wife, Meghan; eight great grandchildren, Mykala, Madison, Ryan, McKinsey, Savannah, Gracyn, Annie Kate, and Emmitt.

He retired from Mack-York, where he was a diesel mechanic for over 30 years. Because of his love for working on mowers, tractors, cars, trucks and anything with a motor, you could find Bob in his shed from early morning till night. He was known for "rigging" just about anything and using whatever parts he could find to make it work.

Bob was a United States Army Veteran of World War II, serving his country in the Asiatic Pacific Theater from 1944-1946.

His biggest passion was Country & Bluegrass music. He had his own country band back in the 1950's named Bob Englar and Southland Playboys. He also ran Countrywide Productions for decades and had well known bluegrass and country groups, such as the Osborne Brothers, George Jones, Seldom Scene and many others at weekend bluegrass festivals, volunteer fire companies, Jefferson Carnival and community festivals throughout PA, VA and MD.

A private family burial service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com








Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
