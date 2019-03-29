Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
William R. Ferguson Obituary
William R. Ferguson

New Park - William Robert Ferguson, 85, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Wellspan York Hospital. Born in Fawn Twp., he was the son of the late Everett and Myrtle (Bartenslager) Ferguson. Bill was the husband of the late Mary Jane (Olewiler) Ferguson who passed away in 2011 and was the former husband of Lois A. (Dunlap) Ferguson. A graduate of Delta High School, Bill proudly served in the US Army, military police, from 1956 to 1958. He was trained as a welder and had worked at various companies over the years, including Gichner Systems Group of Dallastown and YEP Inc. of Emigsville. He enjoyed radio controlled airplanes and helicopters.

Surviving are his sons, Troy B. Ferguson of New Park, and Terry Lee Ferguson; and a daughter, Cherri Lyn Ferguson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main Street, Stewartstown, PA 17363, with a funeral service starting at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Stewartstown Cemetery.

HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019
