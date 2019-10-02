|
William R. Koons
Springettsbury Twp - William R. "Bill" Koons, age 81, died on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at York Hospital.
Born on August 7, 1938 at York Hospital, he was the son of the late Reginald A. and Dorothy L. (Dosch) Koons. He was the loving husband of Phyllis D. (Leiphart) Koons, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by a daughter, Martha Koons Soth, and her husband Fred; four grandchildren, Michael Seim, Jr., Elizabeth Soth, Thomas Koons, and his wife Dawn, and Amber Koons; five great grandchildren; a sister, Jacqueline Koons Stokes; a sister-in-law, Carol Leiphart Bohnlein; and nephews, Jeffrey Stokes and his wife Denise, Michael Stokes and his wife Melissa, and Lewis Scheivert. He was also was preceded in death by two sons, W. Scott Koons and Paul A. Koons; and a daughter, Melissa Ann Koons.
Bill worked for Associated Wholesalers, Susquehanna Rehab Products, and his beloved Aldersgate United Methodist Church, where he served as organist for 54 years (13 years at Second Evangelical United Brethren and 41 years at Aldersgate Church). He later was the organist for Bethany United Methodist Church in York for eight years. He enjoyed model railroading beginning with his first Lionel train at the age of six, and having had an extensive collection of Lionel trains and accessories over the years. He was a past member of the Train Collectors Association, the York Chapter American Guild of Organists, and also enjoyed collecting old coins and watching Penn State Football.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Aldersgate Untied Methodist Church, 397 Tyler Run Road, York, with his Pastors, the Rev. Dale Parker and the Rev. Drue Sherman, officiating. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM. Private burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church Organ Fund, 397 Tyler Run Road, York, PA 17403 or to the Bethany United Methodist Church Organ Fund, 1401 Mount Rose Avenue, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019