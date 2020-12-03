1/
William R. (Bill) Kurtz
William R. (Bill) Kurtz

William R. (Bill) Kurtz, 79, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was the husband of Shirley A. Kurtz. Born November 6, 1941 in Cross Roads, son of the late Robert and Alta Kurtz, he was a 1960 graduate of Kennard Dale High School.

Bill worked in construction and retired from Tate Access Floors. Bill served in the US Army serving in Vietnam. He was captain of the Sea-Tech charter boat out of Indian River, Delaware, delighting in hosting fishing trips.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Kurtz is survived by his son, Steven Kurtz and his wife, Christina, and grandson, Layne Kurtz, sisters, Lona Full and Carol Devilbiss, and brother, Kenton Kurtz.

There will be no funeral service.




Published in York Daily Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
