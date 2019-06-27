|
|
William R. "Bill" Reachard
Dover - William R. "Bill" Reachard, 83, entered into rest Monday morning, June 24, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Mary Jane (Dixon) Reachard. The couple celebrated 49 years of marriage on April 4, 2019.
Born January 3, 1936 in York, Bill was a son of the late Russell W. and Thelma I. (Gladfelter) Reachard.
He retired in 2000 following 28 years of service for Caterpillar in York where he was a shipping clerk.
Bill was a member of Emigsville Otterbein U.M. Church where he served as a Trustee; Zeredatha Lodge #451 F. & A.M. of York; York Chapter #169 O.E.S.; Tall Cedars of Lebanon York Forest #30; Square Club of York #1052; Scottish Rite Consistory; White Rose Scottish Rite Club; life member of Royal Fire Co. No. 6, York; Union Fire & Hose Co. # 1, Dover and also served as a volunteer ambulance driver; life member of West Manchester Sportsmen Association; Viking Athletic Association; and Hawks Gunning Club. He was an advisor to Boy Scout Troup #94 in Shiloh and was a Gallon Blood Donor.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Stephanie L. Crone and husband, Royce of York; a son, Scott W. Reachard and wife, Alexis of Mount Wolf; a daughter-in-law, Reba Reachard Evans and husband, Norindo of Dover; eight grandchildren, Rachael Reachard, Renee Shorts, Stephen Reachard, Jr., Tyler Crone, Matthew Crone, Carter Reachard, Allison Reachard and Katelyn Reachard; five great grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Bowersox of Shrewsbury. He was preceded in death by a son, Stephen L. Reachard.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bill's funeral at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Emigsville Otterbein U.M. Church, 3225 N. George St., Emigsville. There will be a viewing from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover with a Masonic Service at 8:30 p.m. and Order of the Eastern Star #169 service at 8:45 p.m. and a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Stewartstown Cemetery. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Richard Bowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emigsville Otterbein U.M. Church, P.O. Box 205, Emigsville, PA 17318; or to Olivia's House, 830 S. George St., York, PA 17403.
www.EmigFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 27, 2019