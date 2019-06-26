Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
225 East Market Street
York, PA
Visitation
Following Services
First Presbyterian Church
225 East Market Street
York, PA
William S. Carter


William S. Carter

York - Memorial services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 225 East Market Street, York with a visitation in the Gathering Place of the church following the service. A private burial will be held in Holy Savior Cemetery prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 225 E. Market Street, York, PA 17403 or to The Rotary Foundation, payable to Rotary Club of York, attn., Bert Oberdick, 724 S. George Street, York, PA 17401.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from June 26 to June 28, 2019
