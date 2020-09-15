William "Wil" Sterling HildebrandDover Township - William "Wil" Sterling Hildebrand, 37, of Dover Township, passed away peacefully at UPMC Memorial Hospital on Saturday, September 12th. He was the beloved son of Wayne L. and Nancy H. (Hanes) Hildebrand.Mr. Hildebrand was born in York on September 17, 1982. He was a member of First St. John Lutheran Church in York. He loved watching movies, doing crafts and playing games of all kinds.In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother, Wayne "Skip" Hildebrand, III and his companion, Jill Harrison; two sisters, Rebecca Van Sliedrecht and her husband Jonathan and Patricia Bender and her husband Brian. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Jonathan Taylor and fiance' Peyton Schneider, Alec Bender, Abigail, Noelle and Naomi Van Sliedrecht, as well as numerous aunts and uncles.A Celebration of Life to honor Wil's life will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 19th at First St. John Lutheran Church, 140 W. King St., York, PA 17401, with the Rev. Jonathan Van Sliedrecht officiating. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday, and will begin at 9:30 AM until the start of the service. Interment will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery.Memorial contributions in Wil's name can be made to First St. John Lutheran Church or to the American Diabetes AssociationThe Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.To share condolences with the family please visit