William T. "Bill" McFeely
York, PA - William T. "Bill" McFeely passed away at Bob Fryer Inpatient Hospice Care in Mt. Joy, Pa. on July 25, 2019 at the age of 78, after a battle with lung cancer. He grew up in Highland Park, NJ, the son of Vanetta R. (Rickards) and Wilbur M. McFeely.
Bill majored in economics at Penn State Main Campus where he was active in ROTC Pershing Rifles and PHI MU DELTA. In 1963, he joined Allis-Chalmers in York, beginning a 40-year career in Human Resources. In 1973, he joined YORK International and after nearly 20 years moved to DynCorp and afterwards moved to DynKeyPro and CSC. He was active in York Cty. Safety Council, CPC, IMC, the Spring Garden Recreation Comm., and MAPA. Always patriotic, he served in the Army Reserves for 6 years, where he was a Sergeant.
Bill was an avid golfer and belonged to Bon Air Country Club. As a loyal member of First Presbyterian Church for 50 years, Bill served on the Personnel Committee and as a volunteer in many capacities. He served on the York Cty. Young Life Committee and in retirement, volunteered at World Impact's California Camp Ministry, THE OAKS. In addition, he spent many summers on Lake George at Silver Bay, YMCA of the Adirondacks. He was President of the Shawanapek Beach Club on Oneida Bay where he enjoyed 60 summers at Twin Oaks, his family's summer home. Bill was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved to landscape and fix things around the house. His humor brought joy to family and friends.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Anne; his sons Sean and Todd, their wives, Amy and Nicole, and four grandchildren, Abbey, Rebecca, Fiona and James. His sister, Vanetta McFeely Hunter and brother-in-laws Charles and Peter Wilhelm also survive him, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Queen and Market St. in York on Sat. Sept. 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with family visitation in the Gathering Place at 10:00 a.m. A luncheon will be provided after the service in Christine Thomas Fellowship Hall.
Donations in honor of Bill may be made to York First Presbyterian Church's Caring Ministry and Music Ministry, 225 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019