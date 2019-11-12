|
William U. Black Sr.
New Freedom - William U. Black, Sr., 82, of New Freedom, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at UPMC Memorial Hospital, York. He was the husband of Donna L. (Singer) Black, with whom hie would have celebrated a 63rd wedding anniversary on December 22nd..
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bethlehem Steltz Church Cemetery, Glen Rock.
William was born in Owings Mills, MD he was a son of the late Henry M. Black, Sr. and Almeda M. (Hengst) Black.
He retired in 1998 as an equipment operator for Lafarage North America and its predecessor Campbell's Stone Quarry in Timonium MD, following 41 years of employment.
He was a member of the NRA, the 2nd Amendment Foundation, AARP and the North American Hunting Club. He was a former member of Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church.
He loved restoring and fixing lanterns and doing woodworking, making many wooden crafts. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and spending time with his family.
Besides his wife, Bill leaves five children, William U. Black Jr., Sylvia J. Bisker, Joseph M. Black, Rhoda M. Sheeler and Yvonna L. Chenowith; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; his brothers and sisters, Marlene J. Stine, Brenda L. McLane, Earlene L. Burns, Earl L. Black, Lucienne M. Laughman and Paul E. Black; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother Henry M. Black, Jr. and four sisters, Blanche A. Bull, Mary J. Forry, Linda L. Black and Faye L. Black and a grandson, Joseph L. Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 314 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, 19004.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019