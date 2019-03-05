|
William Willders
York - William J. Willders, Sr., 92 of Dallastown passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at ManorCare. He was the beloved husband of the late Louise A. (Graybill) Willders.
Born September 22, 1926 in York, he was a son of the late William J. Willders I and Emma (Ritter) Willders.
William proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII. He later enjoyed a long career as a driver for Mason Dixon Trucking and retired after 35 years. In his spare time, William enjoyed spending time at the Viking Club in York, fishing, hunting, cooking and playing cards.
Mr. Willders is survived by 5 children: Lois E. Ruhland (the late Harold) of Spring Grove, Joan E. Beck (the late Paul) of Red Lion, William J. Willders II (Brenda) of Gettysburg, Edward M. Willders (Lori) of York and Sara E. Dawson of York; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife, William was preceded in death by his step-mother, Bertha Willders and his 4 siblings: Arlene Shaffner, Anna Miller, Jean Hoff and Curvin Willders.
A funeral service to celebrate William's life will be held on Thursday, March 7th at 11am at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home; 104 W. Main St., Dallastown with Pastor Tina Minnich officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Thursday from 10am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York with military honors rendered by the Dallastown American Legion Honor Guard.
For those desiring, memorial contributions in William's name may be made to the , South Central PA Chapter; 2544 N. Progress Ave.; Suite 205; Harrisburg, PA 17110 To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019