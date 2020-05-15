|
|
William Workinger
Red Lion - William E. Workinger, 74, died on May 13, 2020 after a heroic battle against cancer. Born March 14, 1946 in York, he was the son of the late Joseph Workinger and Ruth (Hengst) Workinger.
Bill was a graduate of Red Lion Area Senior High School, class of 1964, and a veteran of the Navy. As a retired electroplater and computer technician, Bill enjoyed his time golfing, playing the clarinet in various bands in Rehoboth, DE and York, PA, and following sports. He was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Red Lion and most recently a member at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Brogue, PA.
He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Muller, his stepdaughters; Lisa Pantano, Lori Conn, Amy Nohe, Alissa Conn, seven grandchildren, Abigail Torres, Jack Muller, Tyler Conn, Christopher Pantano, Gianna Pantano, Ian Nohe, Ella Nohe, his siblings Sam Workinger (Candi), Cindy Strobeck (Bob), Pam Smith (Elwood), Kristine Harlacker (Ron), Wendy Miller (Bob), nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his son William H. Workinger, stepmother Doris (Golden) Workinger, and his wife Jane Workinger.
Following cremation, a private service will be held by the family at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., of East York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wellspan Cancer Center Patient Help Fund 25 Monument Rd #194, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020