William F. Livelsberger
William F. Livelsberger, Sr, 88, formerly of Wrightsville passed away on June 15th, 2020. He was born in Irishtown, Adams County, PA and was the son of the late James A. Livelsberger and Dorothy (Smith) Livelsberger Hammer. Mr. Livelsberger is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Kunkle and her husband Ed; a son, Christopher Livelsberger and his wife Jennifer; a daughter-in-law, Wuanitta Livelsberger; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son William F. Livelsberger, Jr. Mr. Livelsberger was raised in a blended family with eight brothers and ten sisters.
Mr. Livelsberger worked as a patternmaker at Donsco for nineteen years and prior to that he was a policeman for Wrightsville Borough and also a Deputy Sherriff for York County. He was also a member of the Wrightsville Fire Department and Fire Police for over seventy years. Mr. Livelsberger was a lifetime member of the Wrightsville Social Club and always enjoyed attending services at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. of Friday, June 19th, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. 409 Cherry St, Columbia, PA 17512. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512 and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday (10:00 a.m.). If attending please wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Wrightsville Fire Co, PO Box 148, Wrightsville, PA 17368 or the Alzheimer's Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville www.clydekraft.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.