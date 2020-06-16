Williams F. Livelsberger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Williams's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Williams F Livelsberger

William F. Livelsberger, Sr, 88, formerly of Wrightsville passed away on June 15th, 2020. He was born in Irishtown, Adams County, PA and was the son of the late James A. Livelsberger and Dorothy (Smith) Livelsberger Hammer. Mr. Livelsberger is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Kunkle and her husband Ed; a son, Christopher Livelsberger and his wife Jennifer; a daughter-in-law, Wuanitta Livelsberger; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son William F. Livelsberger, Jr. Mr. Livelsberger was raised in a blended family with eight brothers and ten sisters.

Mr. Livelsberger worked as a patternmaker at Donsco for nineteen years and prior to that he was a policeman for Wrightsville Borough and also a Deputy Sherriff for York County. He was also a member of the Wrightsville Fire Department and Fire Police for over seventy years. Mr. Livelsberger was a lifetime member of the Wrightsville Social Club and always enjoyed attending services at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. of Friday, June 19th, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. 409 Cherry St, Columbia, PA 17512. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512 and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday (10:00 a.m.). If attending please wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Wrightsville Fire Co, PO Box 148, Wrightsville, PA 17368 or the Alzheimer's Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville www.clydekraft.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clyde W Kraft Funeral Home Inc
519 Walnut St
Columbia, PA 17512
(717) 684-2370
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved