Willie Wells



Carlisle - Willie Wells, age 77, of Carlisle, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at home. He was born May 11, 1943 in Bristol, TN, he was the son of the late Morris and Millie (Stanley) Wells.



Willie owned a paving and sealcoating business for over 50 years.



Willie is survived by his wife Debbie (May) Wells; 13 children, Willie Wells, Jr., Tina Wells, Misty Soloman, Ronnie Wells (Susan), Phoebe Wells (Kelly), Joe Wells (Carollynn), Missouria Deal (Timmy), Margie Wells (Tony), Troy Wells (Jerrina), Debbie Wells, Willie Wells (Leslie), Lenny Wells (Tiffani) and Millie Wells (Arthur) his 26 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Rocky and Arthur Wells and 5 brothers, Morris, Richard, Joe, Arthur and Lenny.



Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Tri County Memorial Gardens, Lewisberry. Viewing will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Saturday at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Inc. 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg.



All guests should be advised that social distancing will be observed, and the use of facial masks will be enforced.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store