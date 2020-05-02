|
Wilma Almeda Markel
Stewartstown - Wilma Almeda Markel, 71, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born February 7, 1949 in Stewartstown she was a daughter of the late William C. and Elizabeth M. (Gibbs) Markel. Wilma worked for York Hospital for over 40 years as a patient transporter. She was a member of the Stewartstown United Methodist Church where she was the treasurer of the Christian Sunshine Sunday School class, Stewartstown American Legion Auxiliary for over 40 years where she served as Chaplain. She also served as Chaplain of Eureka Fire Company Auxiliary for over 50 years and was active with the Stewartstown Senior Center. Wilma enjoyed playing BINGO and loved to crochet, read and work in her flower gardens. One of Wilma's greatest enjoyments was cruising and traveling with her best friend Hazel Bisker.
She is survived by her two sisters Sharon V. Shultz and husband Brian and Ruth M. Windon both of Red Lion; one niece Jan Thompson and two nephews Joshua Shultz and wife Kayla and Jeremy Shultz and wife Christina and multiple great and great-great nieces and nephews. Wilma was preceded in death by two brothers William and Kenneth Markel.
All public services for Wilma will be announced at a later date. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., Stewartstown is assisting the family during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S, Main St. P.O. Box 398, Stewartstown, PA 17363 or to Eureka Volunteer Fire Company, 82 N. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363 or to Stewartstown Senior Center, P.O. Box 235, Stewartstown, PA 17363 in her memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020