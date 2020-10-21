1/1
Wilma C. Thompson Geesey
1946 - 2020
Wilma C. Thompson Geesey

Ruskin, FL - Wilma C. Thompson Geesey, formerly of Stewartstown, PA died peacefully on the 4th of October 2020.

Born in 1946 in New Park, PA, Wilma was the daughter of Ray and Delsie McClure. A 1965 graduate of Kennard Dale Senior High School.

Wilma spent many years working in various occupations, from managing her own beauty salon in Glen Rock to serving in various capacities at PlastiCert Incorporated (a onetime staple injection molding facility in Stewartstown), but her favorite role of all was loving and caring for her adoring family.

Wilma's warmth and affection for others were felt by everyone that she encountered. No matter if she was speaking to a friend, neighbor or even a stranger, Wilma's smile and caring personality left an everlasting impression.

Wilma is survived by her husband Robert Geesey; her sister Velma Cutler; Sisters-in-law Barbara Valanis and Kathy Seraphine; her two sons; Kenneth Joines and his partner Brenda Pearce, and Steven Thompson and his wife Lori Thompson; Step Daughter Lisa McCabe and her husband Bill McCabe; her grandsons Kyle Joines and Nick McCabe, her granddaughter Paige McCabe, her great-granddaughter Tierney Thompson and many close nephews and nieces. Wilma loved and cared for her family deeply.

An intimate celebration of life will be held for family members in Summer 2021. Condolences can be sent to her home address in Florida at 1604 Delano Trent St. Ruskin, Florida 33570.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
