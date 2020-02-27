|
|
Wilma Hoff
New Oxford - Wilma W. Hoff, 91, of The Brethren Home Community, New Oxford and formerly of Wellsville, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the home.
She was born October 9, 1928, in Ardmore, PA the daughter of the late William T. and Anna H. (Weible) Weldie.
Wilma was the widow of Charles F. Hoff, D.D.S.
She was a lifelong volunteer with the Special Olympics and attended the Grantham Brethren in Christ Church.
Wilma is survived by four daughters, Kathy B. Brown of New Mexico, Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Hoff of Aspers, Margaret Ann Hoff of Dillsburg, Barbara E. Hoff of Alabama; two sisters, Ann Eshelman of York, Hope Schirard of Colorado; four grandchildren, Jamie, Joseph, Alex, Zachary; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:00 am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the New London United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross, Inc., 712 Pinola Rd., Shippensburg, PA 17257 to benefit Cumberland Vista or the Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036-3604 USA.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020