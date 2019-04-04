|
|
Wilmer "Will" E. Hineline
York Township - Wilmer "Will" E. Hineline, 93 of York, passed away peacefully at the Hospice and Community Care of Mt. Joy on Monday, April 1st. He was the beloved husband of Jeanne (Foster) Hineline for 46 years.
Mr. Hineline was born on January 14, 1926 in Phillipsburg, NJ and was the son of the late Norman and Emily (Hess) Hineline.
Will graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1943. He proudly served in the United States Navy and was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific Theater. Prior to serving in the Navy he was employed at the Pearl Harbor Navy yard. Following his service to his country he served an apprenticeship at the Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria, IL, eventually transferring to the York facility. His apprenticeship was the beginning of a long career at Caterpillar, where he retired in 1984 as a member of the management team after 33 years of service. During his career he served as president and bargaining committee chairman for Local 786 of the U.A.W. Upon his retirement he relocated to Myrtle Beach, SC for 17 years prior to returning to York. He and his wife travelled extensively in their retirement.
Will earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was proud of his service to his country and was a member of the American Legion Post 455 of Stewartstown and a member of the V.F.W. Post 8951 of West York. He also was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Spry.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Jean Boyer of Chambersburg and Ruth Fisher of York; a son, Robert Hineline of York; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Linda Barley of York; four step grandchildren and six step great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A service to honor Will's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6 at the Christ Lutheran Church of Spry, 2385 S. Queen St., York, PA 17402, with the Rev, James Polanske officiating. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday and will begin at 9:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment to follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Contributions in Will's name can be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Spry at the address listed above or to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019