Wilmon A. Ritter III
York - Wilmon Alexander Ritter III also known as Bill, 74 of York passed away at York Hospital on Friday August 7, 2020. He was the husband of Priscilla Ritter (Gibbs) for 45 years. Wilmon was born on September 27, 1945 in York to the late Virgia Ritter (McMichael) and Wilmon Ritter Jr.
Wilmon was a 1963 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. He also attended York College. Wilmon was employed by Caterpillar Inc. as a Logistic Scheduler for over 32 years before retiring. Wilmon was also a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was also a member of The Top Class Social Club of Harrisburg, PA. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He and his wife Priscilla shared two daughters Sheri Ritter of York, Angela Felder (son in law John Felder) of Parkville Md; 7 grandchildren,1 step grandson,1 great granddaughter; His brother's Marlin Ritter, Warren Ritter and his sister Sharon Ritter all of York.
Bill was preceded in death by his brother Theodore Ritter.
A Public Viewing will be held Friday August 21st, 9-10:30AM at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 474 S. Pershing Ave., York PA and a Celebration of Life Service will be held privately for the family. Burial Serivce will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens and it will be open to the public with social distancing.
