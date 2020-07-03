Wilson H. "Butch" Emig
Hanover - Hanover - Wilson H. "Butch" Emig, 73, of Hanover, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care Center, Mt. Joy. He was the husband of Joan M. (Dinges) Emig, to whom he would have been married to for 46 years on July 6th.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Butch was born on December 12, 1946 in Spring Grove and was a son of the late Allen L. and Margaret (Baublitz) Emig.
He was employed as a General Contractor for most of his life and was a former member of the Pvt. Allen J. Beck Jr. VFW Post 5265, Spring Grove and of the Friendship Hose Company #1 Spring Grove.
Besides his wife, he leaves his children, Jillian Verdier of East Berlin, Buffy Shultz (Brian Reever) of York and Michael Shuda of Harrisburg; six grandchildren, Christiaan, Andrew, Derek, Ava, Kylie, and Layla; and a brother Ralph E. Emig of Hanover. He was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy M. Becker and a brother, Charles L. Emig and son in law, Jason D. Verdier.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Gift of Life Donor Program 401 North 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be made at geiple.com
.