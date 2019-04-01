Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Rose Cemetery
1502 Mt. Rose Ave.
York, PA
York - Woodrow E. Leffler Jr., 84, passed away peacefully at his residence, with friends by his side on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Mr. Leffler was born on Monday, December 10, 1934 in York, son of the late Woodrow E. and Helen F. (McCoy) Leffler Sr.

Woodrow was employed by the former South Pine Nightwear Co., for 28 years and retired from Buchart Horn Inc. on April 8, 1995.

He was a longtime fan of local dirt track and NASCAR racing.

Survivors include several cousins.

There will be a graveside service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Mt. Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mt. Rose Ave., York. Officiating will be Rev. Lisa Hair. All those planning to attend, please meet at the main entrance of the cemetery on Mt. Rose Ave. by 9:45 a.m.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019
