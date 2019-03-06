|
Wyatt B. Amspacher
Dover - Wyatt B. Amspacher, 4, of Dover went to join his daddy in Heaven on Saturday March 2, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the son of Kelly R. (Bubb) Amspacher and the late Brent D. Amspacher.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday March 9, 2019 at St. Jacob's United Church of Christ, 100 E. George Street, York New Salem, with Rev. Rick Stuempfle officiating. Burial will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock and from 9:30 to 10:30 AM Saturday at the Church.
Wyatt attended the New Creation Station Child Care Center in Dover. He was loved by everyone with his great smile and infectious laugh. He enjoyed assisting in building and fixing things and tractor rides with his Papa. Wyatt also loved fire trucks, dinosaurs, watching Paw Patrol, going to the family hunting cabin in Potter County, baking cookies with his MomMom, loved playing outside and snuggling with his mommy.
Besides his mother, he leaves a brother, Brandon D. Amspacher, a sister Jenna; his maternal grandparents, Wendy and Lloyd "Bud" Bubb III of York, his paternal grandparents, David and Debbie Amspacher of Dover, maternal great grandparents, L. Edwin Bubb of York, Delbert and Linda Myerly of Westminster, MD, paternal great grandfather, John Mann of York; uncle and aunt, Shawn and Natasha Stambaugh, uncle Chad Bubb, uncle and aunt Craig and Louanna Amspacher; cousins, Katelyn and Benjamin Bubb, cousins, Ashley Bosserman and husband Tanner and Alex Alwine and numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins; his "pappy and grammy" Scott and Amy Meyer, and his furry buddy Rocky. He was also predeceased by his paternal great grandmother, Dorothy Mann and maternal great grandparents Art and Helen Keeny.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to New Creation Station Child Care Center, 3005 Emig Mill Road, Dover, PA 17315,
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019