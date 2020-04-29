|
Yeralina Grace Mueses
York - Yeralina Grace Mueses, age 2, passed away suddenly, at home, on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Yeralina was born in York on June 20, 2017. She enjoyed bath time, reading books and playing with her siblings.
She is survived by her mother Zelena Reese and her father Yeraldin Mueses, her big sister Alize, her brother Alonzo, her twin sister Diana and her baby brother Angel Colon Jr. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents Virgina LaFair and her husband Harget III and Christian Reese and his wife Nicole; her great grandfather Daniel Peters; her paternal grandparents Ingres Morel, Juan Mueses, great-grandmother Argentina Morel and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to COVID 19 Guidelines services and interment are being held privately by the family at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York.
