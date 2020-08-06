1/1
Yvonne Abel
Yvonne Abel

Seven Valleys - Yvonne A. (Eichelberger) Abel, age 80, passed away at home on August 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Yvonne was born on January 24, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Harry C. and Dorothy B. (Tampsett) Eichelberger. She spent most of her life as a homemaker, raising her children. She loved sewing, cooking, Blue Grass festivals, and camping in her RV. She also loved children and would always help to babysit.

Yvonne is survived by the love of her life Kenneth L. Copp; her daughters Ellen Grove and Barbara Grove; her grandchildren Deborah Grove, Amanda Miller and Edward Grove Jr; 9 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Harry "Bud" Eichelberger, Donald Eichelberger, Paul Eichelberger, and Marlin Eichelberger. She was preceded in death by her son Edward Grove; and her great-grandson.

In celebration of Yvonne's life, a graveside service will be held on Monday, at 11:00AM at St. Paul Union Cemetery, 4767 Lehman Rd, Spring Grove, PA 17362. The family services are being held under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Yvonne's memory can be made to York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
