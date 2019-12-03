|
Yvonne E. Kerlinger
Spring Garden Twp. - Yvonne E. Kerlinger, age 79, of Spring Garden Township, York, died at 10:40 PM Monday, December 2, 2019 at Rest Haven-York. She was the wife of the late William J. Kerlinger, Sr.
Born August 24, 1940 in York, a daughter of the late Ray G. Wolf, Sr. and the late Mary E. (Berry) Wolf, she was a 1958 graduate of William Penn High School. Mrs. Kerlinger was a stay at home mother who worked at Shiny Brite as well as Super Thrift in Manchester as a baker and cake decorator and as a cook for Rainbow Junction Childcare. She was a member of the Mount Wolf Veterans of Foreign War Post 2493 Ladies Auxiliary and the Bunco Babes. She also enjoyed bowling at Fun Bowl, painting, gardening, crocheting, and loved her dogs.
Mrs. Kerlinger is survived by three daughters, Vicki L. Hench, and her husband Cleive of Shermansdale, Jackie L. Potts, and her companion Mark Smith of York, and Lisa A. Stough, and her husband Glen of Mount Wolf; a son, William J. Kerlinger, Jr., and his wife Nancy of York; six grandchildren, Melissa Cornish, Jennifer Wilt, Joshua Potts, Adrienne Wenger, Christopher Shank, and Cassie Kerlinger; nine great grandchildren; four siblings, Ray G. Wolf, Jr., and his wife Sharon of York, Joan Yingling, and her husband Chuck of Dover, Betty Eck of York, and Robert Wolf, and his companion Cathy of York; and her dog, Buddy.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, December 6, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with Pastor Logan Ames officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019