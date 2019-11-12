|
|
Yvonne "Kay" Hughes
MECHANICSBURG - Yvonne "Kay" Hughes, 80, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born in June 1939, she grew up in Lewisberry, the only child of Wayne and Evelyn Hughes.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Tracy Zerby, granddaughters Katie and Julia, and beloved pets Tasha and Teddy, as well as cherished aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was a 1957 graduate of New Cumberland High School and of Lebanon Valley College where she earned a B.S. in Biology and played basketball.
As an Industrial Hygienist with the Federal Government, she traveled all over the world including London, Guam, and Cuba. After retirement she enjoyed being active in her church, gardening, crafting, and spending time with her grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be 11:30AM, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Parkville Cemetery; Newberry Township. Beaver Urich Funeral Home, Inc., 305 W. Front Street, Lewisberry is in charge of arrangements. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Eddie D. D. Miller.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please take your friends and family out for ice cream.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019