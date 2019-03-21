|
Yvonne McConkey
York - Yvonne Harriau McConkey, 93, of York, PA passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. Yvonne was born on May 9, 1925 in New York, NY, to the late Jean Paul Harriau and Rose Leroy Harriau. She was a graduate of the Parsons School of Design, New York and attended the Parsons graduate school in Paris, France. Yvonne was a prolific artist, exhibiting her work in numerous one-women and group shows throughout her career. She was an avid gardener and took great pride in the gardens surrounding the 18th Century home she shared with her late husband, Frank V. McConkey, Jr. who passed in 2003.
She was an active community volunteer and offered her artistic talents to create marketing materials for several community organizations. For nearly 23 years Yvonne kept tabs on the comings and goings of Yorkers for her York Sunday News social column "In and Out of Town".
Yvonne is survived by her son F. Vance McConkey, III and daughter-in-law Suzanne, sisters Odette Foster-Yanka Midland, MI and Charlotte Harriau-Thomas, Greenwich, CT. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Harriau.
Friends are invited to celebrate Yvonne's life and attend a 60-year retrospective exhibit of her artwork on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Historical Society Museum, 250 East Market Street, York, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the York County History Center or the York County Community Foundation, Fund for York County.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019