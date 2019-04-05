|
Zachary D. Keller
York - Zachary D. Keller; snack pack; bam bam; age 27 entered into rest unexpectedly on Friday, March 15, 2019 in York. Zachary was born on June 7, 1991 at York Hospital. He is survived by his father Gregory Keller Sr and wife Rita Keller; mother Beth A. Stewart, son Aydden Fleigle-Keller and his mother Brandi Fleigle, brothers, Jack Stewart; Gregory Keller II, sisters Danielle Stewart; Renee Huson; and Ashley Keller, 7 nieces and 4 nephews; as well as his aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends. He is proceeded in death by his Aunt Sue. The family will be holding a celebration of life at New Bridgeville Firehall located at 2870 Furnace Road in Red Lion on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 from 1-4pm. Zachary was a loving father, son, brother, friend, and a great uncle. He is very loved and will be missed by many. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019