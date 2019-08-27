|
|
Zachary D. Thomas
Red Lion - Zachary D. "Zachy T" Thomas, 29, passed away Wednesday August 21, 2019 at his residence.
He was born May 4, 1990 in York. The son of Steven and Lisa M. (Mosner) Hepfer of Felton and the late Roger D. "Skeeter" Thomas.
He worked as a laborer at many jobs and mastered many of those including construction.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday August 31, 2019 from 2 pm - 6 p.m. at the Red Lion VFW Post 1446 , 815 S. Main St. Red Lion, PA 17356.
Including his parents, Zachary is also survived by a son Tucker Thomas McCoy, his companion Summer Paden of Red Lion, a sister Nicole Soots and husband Errik of Parkton, MD, a brother Brent Baker of Parkville, MD, two nephews Landen and Brycen Soots, maternal grandparents Janice Blymire and Earl Mosner, and paternal grandparents Jack and Hilda Thomas, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial contributions can be made to Not One More, 320 Loucks Rd. Ste 103 York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019