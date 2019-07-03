|
Zack Andrew Savage
Dillsburg - Zack Andrew Savage, 33, of Dillsburg, PA, passed suddenly Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the York Hospital in York, PA. Born April 21, 1986, in Frederick, MD he was the son of Jerry Lee Savage of Reisterstown, MD and Joan M. Stroman of Manchester, MD.
Zack worked for UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Hanover, PA. He enjoyed drawing, reading books, poetry and all kinds of animals especially cats.
Surviving in addition to his parents are siblings: Gary Savage of Manchester, MD, Allen Savage of Westminster, MD and Mary Savage of Bethel Springs, Tenn. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 6-8 pm.
Graveside services will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery, Locust St., Manchester, MD. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 10 am.
Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 3, 2019