Zane Flory



York - Zane Flory, 35, entered into rest on October 5, 2020. Born on November 15, 1984, he was the son of Colleen and Donald Flory, Jr. Zane was an avid outdoors men who especially loved to go hunting and fishing. All of his love was for his daughter.



In addition to his parents, Colleen and Donald, Zane leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Kaylee Quigley; "father figure", Blake Flury; maternal grandfather, Ronald Helfrich; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Vivian Taylor and his paternal grandparents.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on October 17, 2020 at Rocky Ridge Park, 3699 Deininger Rd, York, Pa, at the Grey Squirrel Pavilion. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until dusk. Pastor Brenda Enders will be officiating the service at 2:30 p.m. Family and friends are encouraged to stop by at any time throughout the day. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









