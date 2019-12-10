Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
426 S. Queen Street
Lancaster, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Fairview Full Gospel Baptist Church
465 S. Pine Street
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zarina Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zarina Lopez


1988 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zarina Lopez Obituary
Zarina Lopez

York - Zarina Lopez, 31, entered into rest on December 1, 2019. Born on November 29,1988, she was the daughter of Louis M. and Zoraida Lopez. Zarina was part of a very loving and giving family whom she loved very much. She was one of the most faithful and loving people around. Her family cherished her smile because she always made you smile right back. Zarina's family will miss her dearly as there was nobody else like her.

Zarina leaves to cherish her memory, in addition to her parents; daughters, Zariah Lopez and Zxindaya Lopez; brothers and sisters, Zasha, Chanliza, Zebrina, Zulma, Zulmalee, Louis Jr, Marquiana, R.J and Dominic all Lopez.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6 p.m - 8 p.m. at 426 S. Queen Street, Lancaster 17602. An additional service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Fairview Full Gospel Baptist Church, 465 S. Pine Street, York Pa. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zarina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -