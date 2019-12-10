|
|
Zarina Lopez
York - Zarina Lopez, 31, entered into rest on December 1, 2019. Born on November 29,1988, she was the daughter of Louis M. and Zoraida Lopez. Zarina was part of a very loving and giving family whom she loved very much. She was one of the most faithful and loving people around. Her family cherished her smile because she always made you smile right back. Zarina's family will miss her dearly as there was nobody else like her.
Zarina leaves to cherish her memory, in addition to her parents; daughters, Zariah Lopez and Zxindaya Lopez; brothers and sisters, Zasha, Chanliza, Zebrina, Zulma, Zulmalee, Louis Jr, Marquiana, R.J and Dominic all Lopez.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6 p.m - 8 p.m. at 426 S. Queen Street, Lancaster 17602. An additional service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Fairview Full Gospel Baptist Church, 465 S. Pine Street, York Pa. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019