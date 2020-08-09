1/1
Zelma L. Cain
Zelma L. Cain

York - Zelma L. Cain (Edsell), 79, passed away suddenly July 24, 2020 at Memorial Hospital.

Zelma is survived by son Brian S. Korte and his wife Carlotta of Yorkhaven, son Robert E. Korte and his wife Karen of Red Lion, daughter Theresa L. Vail of Thomasville, son David M. Shmuck of McSherrystown, daughter Zelma L. Shmuck of Manchester; 9 grandchildren, and 7 greatgrandchildren. Zelma is also survived by her sister Connie Greer of New Freedom.

A graveside service will be held Saturday August 15, 2020 at 10:00am in the Bowsers Cemetery in New Freedom, 2539 Bowser Rd. New Freedom, PA.






Published in York Daily Record on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bowsers Cemetery
