1/
Zola M. Snyder
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zola M. Snyder

East Waterford - Zola M. (Swarner) Snyder, 60 of East Waterford, PA, entered into rest at Brookline Manor in Mifflintown, PA, on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was the wife of Harold W. Snyder.

Mrs. Snyder was born December 8, 1959 in Juniata, PA, daughter of the late Clay H. and Ellen C. (Donaldson) Swarner. She worked as a clerk for PennDOT. She was a member the the American Legion.

In addition to her husband, Zola is survived by brothers and sisters, Helen Chris of Mechanicsburg, Dorothy Payne of Savannah, TN, Roy C. Swarner, Robert C. Swarner, Samuel D. Swarner, John H. Swarner, and Clarence E. Swarner, all of E. Waterford. She was preceded in death by brothers Ralph E. Swarner and Charles P. Swarner, and sister Mary E. Wibley.

A celebration of life will be held 1:00-5:00pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Snyder home.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
the Snyder home
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 21, 2020
sorry to hear about zola i worked with her at penndot
jan mehaffie
Coworker
August 21, 2020
August 21, 2020
I sure will miss you Zola. You would always bring a smile to my face and make me laugh. Love ya girl!
Susan Morris
Friend
August 20, 2020
So sorry to hear about Zola. She didn't get to enjoy her retirement life very long. She was a very nice lady. I worked with her at Penn Dot. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Judy Sprenkle
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved