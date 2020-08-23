Zola M. Snyder
East Waterford - Zola M. (Swarner) Snyder, 60 of East Waterford, PA, entered into rest at Brookline Manor in Mifflintown, PA, on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was the wife of Harold W. Snyder.
Mrs. Snyder was born December 8, 1959 in Juniata, PA, daughter of the late Clay H. and Ellen C. (Donaldson) Swarner. She worked as a clerk for PennDOT. She was a member the the American Legion.
In addition to her husband, Zola is survived by brothers and sisters, Helen Chris of Mechanicsburg, Dorothy Payne of Savannah, TN, Roy C. Swarner, Robert C. Swarner, Samuel D. Swarner, John H. Swarner, and Clarence E. Swarner, all of E. Waterford. She was preceded in death by brothers Ralph E. Swarner and Charles P. Swarner, and sister Mary E. Wibley.
A celebration of life will be held 1:00-5:00pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Snyder home.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
or American Cancer Society
.