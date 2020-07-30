It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom, A. Jeanne Hulse (Markham), eldest daughter of the late Harvey and Helen Smith of Odessa, Ont. Mom passed away peacefully at her home in Port Perry on July 22, 2020, at the age of 95. She was loved and cherished by many including: her late hubby Kenneth Hulse; her children, Ron (Karen Chadwick) and Christine Horne (Steve DeFreitas, Steve Horne); her grandies, Kelly Sims (Mark), Christopher Horne (Laura), Stephanie Horne (Jason Mohyla); Sharley DeFreitas and Ryan DeFreitas (Kaitlyn) and her great-grandies, Kiera, Hailey, Tristen, Riley, MacKenzie, Quinn, Brooklyn, the late Landon, and Lucas. Survived by her sisters, Carol Watson, Sandra Vanberkel (John), and brother Doug Smith (Shirley). Predeceased by sister Audrey Holmes, brothers Jack Smith, Bob Smith and Don Smith and in-laws Glen Holmes, Doreen Smith and Hugh Watson. Survived by sisters-in-law Maureen, Doris and Jean and many nieces, nephews and cousins that gather annually at the Smith Family picnic in Carrying Place. The family would like to thank the many frontline workers who provided excellent care for Mom in her final days, including her palliative care team Nurse Linda, Dr. Russell and Dr. Moran, mostly her many awesome PSWs, who looked after Mom daily with care and compassion. Due to social distancing and public safety a private family service will be held at the Oshawa Funeral Home, 847 King St. W., Oshawa at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020. It can be streamed live on Facebook for those that can't be accommodated. A visitation will be held for friends and family from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service but the family asks that you make them aware of your intention to attend due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Masks are mandatory Hand Sanitizer available. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jeanne to the Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation an institution that provided great care to Mom during her many health challenges, at the following site: support.mshf.on.ca/anniejeannehulse
.