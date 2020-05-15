Adrianntje Maartje "Adrie" Rauws
After a stroke and short battle with Covid-19, Faithful servant of her Lord as Sunday school and Ladies Bible study teacher, Organist and Godly mother, Adrie passed from this life to meet her Saviour in Heaven, on May 14, 2020 at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, Ontario at the age of 88. Daughter of the late Adrianus and Margaretha de Haan (nee van der Steen). Wife of the late Johan Hendrik Rauws (1988). Loving mother of Johan (Brenda) Rauws of Keswick, Adrian Rauws of Lindsay, Antonie (Donna) Rauws of Elmvale, Arthur (Norma) Rauws of Keswick and Ruth Rauws of Keswick. Cherished 'Grama' of Ann-Marie Pritchett, Elizabeth Harris, Deborah Hickey, Angela Lawrence, Rebecca, Benjamin (1991) and Rachel Rauws, Erika Paventi, Andrea Henderson and great grandmother of Josiah Harris, Micah and Emma Pritchett and Katalina Hickey. Dear sister of Arie de Haan, Marinus (Rien) de Haan, the late Jacob (Joop) de Haan (2003), the late Johanna Margaretha (Hannie) de Haan (1958) and their families, all of Holland. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario. A Celebration of life will be held at Maple Hill Baptist Church at a future time. Interment at St-James Cemetery, Toronto, Ontario. In memory of Adrie, donations to the Gideons or Maple Hill Baptist Church would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolence at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on May 15, 2020.
