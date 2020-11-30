Passed away in the early hours of the morning, on November 27, 2020. Dearest Afra. Devoted partner of Martin. Dear mother of Steven (Sue), Jack (Anne), and the late Richard. Loving grandmother, and great grandmother. Afra was one of 15 children who grew up in poverty in per and post war Holland, constantly reminding family with words "but we were always happy". She came to Canada to seek a better life, but her love, and her roots remained in Holland. Special thanks to Southlake Village (2 East Staff) for their exemplary care. A private family burial will take place due to the pandemic restrictions.