Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
Agnes Foster Obituary
Quietly at Richview Manor Retirement Home on January 4, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late George. Wonderful mother of Marlene, Joyce, Carol, Lorraine, Shirley and cousin Ruthe. Adoring grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of 12. She will be greatly missed by her sister Florence and her brother Archie and the rest of the Fletcher clan. Family and Friends called at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service followed in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the .
Published in York Region News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020
