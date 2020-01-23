|
Agnes Hutchinson passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at the extraordinary age of 96. Beloved mother to Gayle (John), Terry (Wendy), Rick (Jayne), Randy (Marie) and Lynda (David). Nana/Grandma/GiGi will be dearly missed by grandchildren Carolyn (J), Crystal (Stephen, Calvin & Agnes), Cheryl, Stephen, Graham (Kelly, Gwendolyn & Russell), Shane (Chelsey, Hadley & Harper), Shelley (Rob, Simon & Emmeline), Peter (Meghan), Alex, Jennifer (Tyler), Lauren (Jay), Vicky (Andrew) and Holly. Born and raised in Pottageville and settling in Newmarket for the remainder of her life with the late Richard Hutchinson, she has touched hundreds of souls and will be missed by many friends in the community including Legion 426, Tuscan Masonic Lodge, and St. Paul's Anglican Church. So long for now, never goodbye. Friends may call at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Playter Chapel on Monday, January 27 at 11 a.m. All are welcome to join the family for refreshments following the service. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or Shriners Hospital for Children. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 23, 2020