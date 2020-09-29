1/1
Alan Peter Comrie
Alan passed away peacefully at Hill House Hospice on September 27th after a long illness. He is predeceased by his parents and an older sister, Irene. He leaves behind a younger brother, Raymond, his beloved wife, Janice and three children who he loved dearly. William Scott, BC, Robert Alan,Toronto and Heather Janice (Lee), Richmond Hill. He will be missed by his three grandchildren who he adored. Avery Leigh, BC, Alexander (the Great) and Nathan, Richmond Hill. Alan worked at Kmart for 25 years. After Kmart left Canada, he opened a pub, McDuff's Olde Ale House. (named after his dog) He made sure he had excellent entertainment. He loved to sing and often joined the band for a song. "Flower of Scotland" will never again be sung with such gusto. When the pub closed, he worked for Party Supply Depot, the perfect place for him because he loved a good party. Alan was intensely proud of his Scottish heritage and wore his kilt with much pride. Alan was a character who sometimes drove you crazy but you loved him anyway. One if Alan's favourite songs to sing was "The House of the Rising Sun". Whenever you hear it being played, think kindly of Alan. Cremation has take place. Burial will take place in St. Catharines. A celebration of life will be Sunday October 4, 2020 at 3pm at King Henry's Arms in Richmond Hill. Family regretfully declines flowers and would appreciate donations to the Hill House Hospice, 36 Wright Street, Richmond Hill, Ontario L4C 4A1.


Published in York Region News on Sep. 29, 2020.
