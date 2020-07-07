It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alan Whittaker, 84 years of age, on Friday, July 3, 2020, following a three year battle with cancer. Loving husband and best friend for over 53 years to Beverley Whittaker (nee Smith). Cherished father to Shelley, Colleen and Deborah. A "role model Grandad" according to his grandsons Taggart and Grady Clark. Brother to Frank. Alan will be missed by his supportive brother-in-law Dr. Douglas Smith his wife Janet and their daughters Karen (Jay) and Jillian (Josh). Alan emigrated from Lancashire, England to Winnipeg, Canada in 1957. He thoroughly enjoyed being a resident of Stouffville for close to 52 years. He taught at Victoria Park Secondary School for 30 years where he also enjoyed coaching swimming, skiing and badminton. Affectionately known as Mr. "Fix-It" to his daughters and grandsons. Alan lived a very full life with many interests including playing guitar, skiing, squash, tennis, badminton, golf, traveling, participating in the North Toronto Ski Club and United Church Couples Club, singing in the Christ Church Anglican Choir for over 20 years and in Stouffville's amazing Men of Note Choir for 21 years. He enjoyed cottage life at Lake Clear which included boating, swimming, water skiing and wind surfing. Thankfully, Alan was able to stay at home in the care of his family for the past 9 weeks, with the supervision and compassionate support of Dr. Andrew Patterson, his palliative care team and wonderful nurse Maria. Our family wish to thank Dr. Mateya Trinkaus, Dr. Sam Babak, Dr. Kumaresan Yogeswaran and Joanne Rehel at Markham Stouffville Hospital for their care. Thank you to our many friends for their love and support over the past three years. Due to COVID 19, a private family service will be held at Stouffville Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Don Beyers of Christ Church Anglican, Bolton. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at Christ Church Anglican, Stouffville at a later date. Charitable donations can be made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation, Toronto Zoo, Christ Church Anglican or a charity of your choice
