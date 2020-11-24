It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Alexandra Stronach on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Sandra shared her life with her beloved late husband David. She was the loving mother of Leslie and Rod, Jason and Karen, and Craig and Sarah. She was a wonderful Nana to Sean, Emily, Samantha, Meghan, Kate, Abbigail, Jessica, and Lucas, Sandra remained especially close with her sisters Katherine and Hilary. Sandra and David moved to Stouffville in 1976 and quickly became involved in community events that highlighted her love for the town. Beginning with Music Mania, Couples Club, and then her passion for crafting that led to Sandy opening Freckles gift store on Main Street. Sandra was very proud of her involvement with the Stouffville Strawberry Festival and its success. Sandra's kids would like all of her friends to know how much they meant to her and the joy she felt whenever she had the opportunity to be with them. Due to current circumstances, the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date so all those that cherished Sandra in their lives can attend. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Neill Funeral Home, Stouffville 905-642-2855



