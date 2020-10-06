ATKINS, Alice (nee Matchett) Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 89 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Bill Atkins. Loving mom of Richard (Maryanne) Atkins, Jennifer (Michael) Feeley and Beverley (Robert) McMillan. Proud Nana of Daniel and Kaitlin Atkins; Alison, Rory, Kyrsten, Justine and Magdalene Feeley; Victoria and Thomas McMillan. Cherished Great Nana of Hayden, Stella, Brock, Blake, Hanna, Jason, Lucas and Brooke. Alice will also be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Bradford followed by interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bradford. In Alice's memory, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
.