Peacefully at her home surrounded by family and Hunter on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Alice Krohmer, beloved wife of Helmut of Baldwin. Dear mother of Karl of Toronto and Michelle of Peterborough. Loving Meme of Megan. Fondly remembered by the families of her brothers and sister, her extended family and her many friends. Visitation was held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 28118 Highway 48, Virginia, Ontario, Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. (due to COVID-19 restrictions, please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to conform your attendance.) Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial donations to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Virginia Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.ca
She lived a determined and courageous life from birth to her final days. Love Always, Rest in Peace