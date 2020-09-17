1/1
Alice Marie-Claire (nee Tétreault) Krohmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at her home surrounded by family and Hunter on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Alice Krohmer, beloved wife of Helmut of Baldwin. Dear mother of Karl of Toronto and Michelle of Peterborough. Loving Meme of Megan. Fondly remembered by the families of her brothers and sister, her extended family and her many friends. Visitation was held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 28118 Highway 48, Virginia, Ontario, Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. (due to COVID-19 restrictions, please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to conform your attendance.) Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial donations to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Virginia Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.ca She lived a determined and courageous life from birth to her final days. Love Always, Rest in Peace

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved