Passed away peacefully at the age of 86. Predeceased by loving husband of 39 years Stewart Vague in 1991 and her sister Florence Mildred Derry in 2006. Survived by her four daughters Carol (Rick Crane), Marilyn (Doug Richards), Linda (Ron Walton), Diane (Gerry DuPerron), her grandchildren Shannon, Megan, Jordan, Allison, Lisa, Joshua, Katelyn, Sara and Dalton, 8 great grandchildren, her twin sister Mary Stiver, brother-in-law Frank Derry and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Alice grew up in Unionville area. She moved to the Vague Family Farm, known as Glad Acres at Ringwood with her husband Stew. Alice was a very active member in the community, volunteering her time to the Spirit Hockey Team, Markham Hospital, Recycling Depot. Many will know her for her fresh vegetables (especially corn) and flowers at the roadside stand. A private family graveside service has taken place. Donations may be made to the Terry Fox Foundation and condolences can be left at www.dixongarland.com
Published in York Region News on Mar. 21, 2020