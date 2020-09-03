1/1
Allan HOUGHTON
Peacefully passed away at Simcoe Manor, Beeton on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of late Mae Houghton (nee Ward) and late Jackie Houghton (nee Harvey). Loving dad of Ken (Tracy) Houghton, Debbie (Jim) Gollinger, and Doug (Judy) Houghton. Proud Papa of Ryan Houghton (Julia Houghton-Tharratt); Alyssa Gollinger, Melanie (Bryan) Twiss; Evan Houghton, Garrett Houghton and Rachel Hamilton. Cherished Great Papa of Paul Twiss. Dear brother of Ted (Marie) Houghton and predeceased by Gladys Bell and Ralph Houghton. Allan will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and many friends. Allan will also be sadly missed by Jackie's dear family David (Laurie) Harvey, Sharon (Glen) Wiley and late Lynne King and their children. Private family arrangements will be held with interment of ashes at Newton Robinson United Church Cemetery. In Allan's memory, donations may be made to Matthews House Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.


Published in York Region News on Sep. 3, 2020.
