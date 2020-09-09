Peacefully with his family present, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Allan Howes, of Keswick, beloved husband of Madeline. Dear father of Justin (Zoë), Nicholas and Heather (Wil). Loving Grandpa of Liam, Mya, Ben, Jessica and Tyler. Dear brother of Nancy (Gary), Ivy Lynne, Karen, Cathy, Dawna (Pat) and Suzanne (Scot). Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, his extended family and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Visitation from 12:00 noon - 2:00 p.m. (Due to Covid 19 restrictions, please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to confirm your attendance). Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Zoom Information: Allan Howes Memorial Service Time: Sept. 11, 2020 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time (US and Canada) Meeting ID: 870 3262 3346 Passcode: 204588