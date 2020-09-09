1/1
Allan James HOWES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully with his family present, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Allan Howes, of Keswick, beloved husband of Madeline. Dear father of Justin (Zoë), Nicholas and Heather (Wil). Loving Grandpa of Liam, Mya, Ben, Jessica and Tyler. Dear brother of Nancy (Gary), Ivy Lynne, Karen, Cathy, Dawna (Pat) and Suzanne (Scot). Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, his extended family and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Visitation from 12:00 noon - 2:00 p.m. (Due to Covid 19 restrictions, please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to confirm your attendance). Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com Zoom Information: Allan Howes Memorial Service Time: Sept. 11, 2020 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time (US and Canada) Meeting ID: 870 3262 3346 Passcode: 204588


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved