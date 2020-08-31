Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home in Keswick on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Beloved husband of Marian Borsellino (nee Kapasi). Loving father of Christopher (Taunia), of Cannington, Darren (Amanda) of Keswick and Kevin (Morgan) of Ottawa. Cherished 'Papa' of Nathaniel, Isabella, Allison, Gabriel, Lucian, Amelia and Olivia. Dear brother of Johanna (Danny McBride) and uncle of Danny McBride (Yvonne) and Joanna (Terrence McCook), all of Oakville. He will be greatly missed, by in-laws, relatives, and friends. Visitation was held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario (Social distancing and wearing of masks) on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. Funeral Wednesday at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 129 Metro Road North, Keswick, Ontario, (by invitation, Covid 19 regulations, wearing of masks and social distancing) for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton West, Ontario. In memory of Allan, donations to Georgina Community Food Pantry would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com