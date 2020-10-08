Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Sault Ste. Marie Area Hospital, on September 27, 2020 in his 62ND year. Dear Son of the late George & Elsie Baker. Proud Father of James (Jennifer), the late Bryan, the late Andrew and beloved daughter Brittany Baker. He will be missed by his many siblings; Shirley (Garnet) Williams, Marion (the late Grant) Hisey, the late Joan (Harold) Maddocks, Irene (Robert) Greenfield, Lloyd (Loretta) Baker, the late Helen (Peter) Demers, Ray (Karen) Baker, the late Harold Baker and Marilyn (Mark) Burrows. A special thank you to the staff at Sault Ste. Marie Area Hospital Intensive Care Unit, and to the family & friends who have, and continue, to support us as we say goodbye to our Father, Brother and Friend. A celebration of life will be held for immediate family at a later date.



