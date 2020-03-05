|
In loving memory of my dear husband Allen Gilbert. Until we meet again, Those special memories of you, Will always bring a smile. If only I could have you back, For just a little while, Then we could sit and talk again, Just like we used to do. You always meant so very much, And always will too. The fact that you're no longer here, Will always cause me pain, But you are forever in my heart, Until we meet again. Love, your wife Susan, daughter Elaine (Jim), son Allen Jr. (Michelle), and all of our grandkids. OXOX
Published in York Region News on Mar. 5, 2020